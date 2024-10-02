Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.33

Shares of Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.33 ($2.26) and traded as low as GBX 149.80 ($2.00). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 150 ($2.01), with a volume of 902,792 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Essentra from GBX 240 ($3.21) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Essentra from GBX 260 ($3.48) to GBX 250 ($3.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Essentra from GBX 255 ($3.41) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £431.22 million, a PE ratio of 7,980.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 169.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%.

In other Essentra news, insider Scott Fawcett purchased 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £14,880.18 ($19,903.93). 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

