Royal Bank of Canada Trims IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Target Price to $17.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IGMS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial downgraded IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of IGMS opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $855.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 119.02% and a negative net margin of 7,571.35%. Equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $45,536.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $279,957 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 628,001 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

