Jamf’s (JAMF) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jamf in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.38.

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. Jamf has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.66 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jamf will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 17,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Jamf by 40.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 33.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

