Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at Evercore ISI

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $410.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $449.70.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $484.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $474.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $496.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

