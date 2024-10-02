Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.83.

Get Incyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Incyte

Incyte Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $70.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,626 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Incyte by 37.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.