Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $206.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
JKHY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.00.
Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.8 %
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 113,696 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
