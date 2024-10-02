New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $7.60 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00.

NFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.53.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 987.8% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.