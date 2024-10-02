Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

KOPN stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.60. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 131.82% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

