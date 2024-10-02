StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Price Performance
Shares of NH stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $154,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82.
About NantHealth
