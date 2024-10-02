Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LAMR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $131.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $137.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.13.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.99%.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

