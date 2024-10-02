Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $760.00 at KeyCorp

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $735.00 to $760.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $686.03.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $706.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $672.13 and its 200 day moving average is $646.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $725.26. The company has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at $65,299,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at $65,299,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,494 shares of company stock valued at $118,230,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

