StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 18.0 %

NAII stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

About Natural Alternatives International

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.