Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $142.60 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $112.38 and a 1-year high of $157.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.67.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,249.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,005,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,363,000 after buying an additional 24,871 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 850,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,971,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 756,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 47.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,452,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.