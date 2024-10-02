Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Up 1.9 %

MTEX stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.97%.

In other news, Director Larry A. Jobe sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $126,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,087.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

