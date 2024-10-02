Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,466,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 282,241 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 117,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,810,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after buying an additional 114,372 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

