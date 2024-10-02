Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 1.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $74,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Scott I. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $239,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,208.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $74,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,210 shares of company stock worth $1,385,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

