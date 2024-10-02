Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $130.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $705.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.11 and its 200-day moving average is $110.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $82.86 and a 1-year high of $141.17.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,499 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $187,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $2,456,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $596,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

