Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $93.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRUS. Lifesci Capital upgraded Merus to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Merus from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.12. Merus has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 476.41%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Merus by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,747,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,553,000 after purchasing an additional 319,301 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Merus by 3.8% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,749,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,682,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 6.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,398,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,937,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Merus by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,373,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,275,000 after acquiring an additional 376,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,324,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,523,000 after acquiring an additional 247,605 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

