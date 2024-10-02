Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of MREO opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. Mereo BioPharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02.

In related news, CFO Christine Ann Fox sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $40,802.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,740.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, General Counsel Charles Sermon sold 9,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $44,610.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,831.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine Ann Fox sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $40,802.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,443 shares in the company, valued at $484,740.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,175 shares of company stock valued at $702,832. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MREO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,158,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at $16,949,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,845,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after buying an additional 1,936,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at about $4,512,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

