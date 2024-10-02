NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Given New $4.75 Price Target at Maxim Group

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $4.25 to $4.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NeoVolta Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOV opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. NeoVolta has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.71 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of -2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). NeoVolta had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

