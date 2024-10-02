monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Barclays

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.16.

monday.com Trading Down 3.1 %

MNDY stock opened at $269.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 708.26, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $285.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.91.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.96 million. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,534,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 2,851.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,818,000 after acquiring an additional 332,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,299,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in monday.com by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,938,000 after purchasing an additional 172,919 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in monday.com by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,707,000 after acquiring an additional 170,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

