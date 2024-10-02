Micron Technology’s (MU) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $150.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.23.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a PE ratio of -70.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after buying an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,460 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 301,500.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 28.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,876 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.