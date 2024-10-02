Railway Pension Investments Ltd Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 76,700 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.9% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $240,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 39,817 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,796,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,446 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Microsoft by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 666,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,835,000 after purchasing an additional 465,464 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.2 %

MSFT opened at $420.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.77 and a 200-day moving average of $425.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $311.21 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 16th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,629 shares of company stock valued at $77,916,485 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.94.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

