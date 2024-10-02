Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.31

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.31 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.51 ($0.09). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.65 ($0.09), with a volume of 2,723,323 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.23) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.07. The company has a market capitalization of £53.88 million, a P/E ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.31.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

