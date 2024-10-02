McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $281.00

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 281 ($3.76) and traded as low as GBX 281 ($3.76). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 281 ($3.76), with a volume of 94,978 shares changing hands.

McKay Securities Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £253.15 million and a P/E ratio of 18.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 281 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About McKay Securities

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

