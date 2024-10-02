Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 145,040 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,043% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,687 call options.

KE Trading Up 17.5 %

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.74. KE has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $23.41.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KE will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 2,662.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in KE by 12.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

