Citizens Financial Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,105 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical volume of 4,495 call options.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.49. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFG. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

