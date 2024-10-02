Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $218.93

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.93 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 188.50 ($2.52). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 188.70 ($2.52), with a volume of 1,634,703 shares.

CRST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 175 ($2.34) to GBX 250 ($3.34) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.75) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 229.40 ($3.07).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 218.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £483.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1,887.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

