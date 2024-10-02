ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:UCO)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,159 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 42% compared to the average daily volume of 5,044 call options.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCO. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

UCO stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $36.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

