Exxon Mobil Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 91,933 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 12% compared to the average volume of 82,264 call options.

XOM stock opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.81. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

