ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.59

Shares of ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.59 and traded as low as C$10.60. ADF Group shares last traded at C$10.68, with a volume of 90,713 shares traded.

ADF Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

ADF Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from ADF Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. ADF Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Further Reading

