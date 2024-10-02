Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 11,494 call options on the company. This is an increase of 50% compared to the typical volume of 7,688 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of LMT opened at $606.08 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $611.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $560.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

