Investors Purchase High Volume of Evolv Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,513 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the average daily volume of 308 call options.

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 84.5% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 30.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. Evolv Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.57 million. Research analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

