Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 13,044 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 748% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,538 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAPR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $480.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 3.92.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. Equities analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

