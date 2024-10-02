Carrier Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 13,580 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 113% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,378 put options.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 280.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after buying an additional 2,961,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $58,415,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

