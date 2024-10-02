Schlumberger Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 29,086 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 34% compared to the average volume of 21,630 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 51,637 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,901,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Dbs Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.8 %

SLB opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

