IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.93

Shares of IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.93 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 15.48 ($0.21). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 14.89 ($0.20), with a volume of 131,260 shares traded.

IGas Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.93. The company has a market cap of £18.97 million, a P/E ratio of -148.90 and a beta of -0.04.

IGas Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

