Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 21,700 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,678% compared to the typical daily volume of 781 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.
Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance
HOUS opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. Anywhere Real Estate has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile
Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.
