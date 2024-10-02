Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 21,700 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,678% compared to the typical daily volume of 781 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anywhere Real Estate

Institutional Trading of Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOUS opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. Anywhere Real Estate has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.