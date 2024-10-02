SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 30,434 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the typical volume of 20,702 call options.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

XOP opened at $133.73 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $124.12 and a 1-year high of $162.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $24,973,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 308,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after acquiring an additional 90,832 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $7,205,000. Westwind Capital lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 519.7% during the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 42,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,336,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

