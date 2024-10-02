American Century Companies Inc. Has $738,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 14.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,964,000 after purchasing an additional 721,454 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,309,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,136,000 after acquiring an additional 599,286 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 120.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 789,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,021,000 after acquiring an additional 431,993 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 1,484.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 350,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after acquiring an additional 328,184 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Etsy by 90.7% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 490,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after acquiring an additional 233,148 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer cut Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.61.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.63 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $44,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,083.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,395 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

