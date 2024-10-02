American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,470 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SentinelOne by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 167,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SentinelOne by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in SentinelOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $352,908.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,172,657.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $240,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 477,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,224,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $352,908.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,172,657.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 589,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,468. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on S. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.