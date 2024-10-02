American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 2,076 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MoneyLion were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 2.6% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 4,346.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoneyLion

In other news, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,334 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $98,821.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,985.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,334 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $98,821.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,985.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Torossian sold 811 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $36,576.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,737 shares of company stock worth $4,028,078 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MoneyLion Price Performance

NYSE ML opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $106.82.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ML. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

