American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 15.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 259,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Price Performance

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $573.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $198.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.75 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

