WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,304 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.16% of WideOpenWest worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,575,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,335,913.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,575,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,335,913.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,224.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

WideOpenWest stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $438.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

