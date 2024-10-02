Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TOST. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Toast by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Toast by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 39,166 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Toast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 115,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Toast by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TOST opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -57.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $27,048.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,849,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,393,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $27,048.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,849,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,393,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $2,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 31,919 shares in the company, valued at $815,530.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 955,019 shares of company stock valued at $24,770,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. Wedbush raised Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

