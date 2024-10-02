American Century Companies Inc. Buys 3,365 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 414,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 463,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

PKE opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.14%.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

