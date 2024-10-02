American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.12% of Gatos Silver worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 23,313.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

Shares of GATO opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

