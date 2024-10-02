American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Enpro by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Enpro by 3.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro during the second quarter worth $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Enpro by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 18,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $232,292.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enpro Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE NPO opened at $158.45 on Wednesday. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.08 and a 12-month high of $176.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,137.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.23. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

