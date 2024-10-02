American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ESAB by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,424,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,316,000 after acquiring an additional 653,377 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ESAB during the first quarter valued at about $33,811,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ESAB by 2,277.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 89,826 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the first quarter worth about $6,174,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in ESAB by 5.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 811,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,422,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESAB opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $114.77. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average of $101.77.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.75 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

