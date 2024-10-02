American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 132,939 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 120.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,939 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.10% of Nuvation Bio worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,534,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 219,533 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 551.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,794 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 528,660 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $1,510,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 748,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 537,314 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

NUVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.